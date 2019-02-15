SlideLizard is a PowerPoint-Plugin to make your presentations more interactive (e.g. polling, q&a, feedback,...). The integration makes it super easy to use - e.g. the Presenter Screen allows you to see poll results before your audience and observe questions.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Daniel AmerbauerMaker@danielamerbauer1 · Co-Founder of SlideLizard
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I'm Daniel, one of the co-founders of SlideLizard. After a lot of excited beta testers, I'm thrilled to show it to all of you today! Our story When my co-founders and I were still studying, we regularly went to local tech meetups and workshops to learn from experienced developers. This was when we noticed that nearly every time someone in the audience asked how all participants will get the slides afterwards. We thought there must be a better solution than "I'll send it to you via E-Mail, *for sure*". A few months later we hacked together our first prototype, which we continued to improve on. Fast forward 3 years - we finished our studies and what started as a side project for sharing slides, evolved to a powerful tool for audience engagement, live sharing and presentation analytics. Features 📊 Live Polling ❓ Q&A ⭐ Attendee Feedback 📧 Audience Analytics (e.g. E-Mails) 👀 Live Slide Sharing 📑 Sharing of documents Competition Compared to other products like sli.do or Mentimeter, SlideLizard offers a much better PowerPoint integration and a all-in-one package. PowerPoint Integration With the custom presenter screen (displayed on your laptop during a presentation) SlideLizard is the first Plugin which enables presenters to control interactive features like polls and questions invisible for the audience (e.g. see poll results before everyone else). All-in-one package SlideLizard combines interaction (polls, Q&A, feedback), sharing (slides & documents) and analytics features (audience insights) in one neat product. Vision This is just the first step in creating a tool which allows for engaging audience interaction and detailed presentation analytics for presenters. Stay tuned for some really cool new features in the coming months!
Upvote Share·