Raymond Yip
Maker
Hi everyone, we’re excited to launch this fun product that allows you to view any Instagram profile or hashtag feed in a slideshow format. This is great for screens in the office or at events or simply displaying it at home. There are a few solutions on the market but we found them to be a bit too involving and restrictive without having to pay. We just wanted something where you can type in a name and go. That is why we built Slidekitty. Once each slideshow is loaded, you can view the slideshow as is with controls to go previous, next, stop, slower or faster. You can do the same in fullscreen mode. Hope you find this product fun and useful. We're still very early stage so questions, feedback or suggestions are always welcome.
