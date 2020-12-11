discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Shinnosuke Ito
MakerYagocoro Inc.
Hi Hunters! My name is Shinnosuke from Japan. First time posting here so I’m pretty nervous but good to meet you all. Slideflow is a no code product that extracts texts and images from Google Slides and turns them into HTML and CSS to generate a website. I know WIX is an easy-to-use service but there sure is a learning curve that costs you lots of time creating. But Slideflow lets you create beautiful websites more easily. All you need is your existing knowledge of Google Slides or PowerPoint. Right now we’re doing a closed test but once it’s ready, we’re going to be inviting the people who signed up for the wait list. We’re hoping to make Slideflow the go-to tool to build websites for everyone! Thank you!
Share
I like that you make use of webiny, great platform.