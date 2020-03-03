Slide to Subscribe
Hi everyone 👋 I’m Andrei, creator of Slide to Subscribe. I built Slide to Subscribe around two simple principles: 👉 Make it ridiculously easy for people to collect emails, anywhere 👉 Make it ridiculously easy for people to subscribe to email newsletters According to Mailchimp, 61% of people start but do not finish the double opt-in process. Slide to Subscribe eliminates the need for double opt-in, therefore increasing subscriptions, while keeping your list healthy and clean. 🤔What’s special about Slide to Subscribe: 🤔 - Works on your website, Medium, WordPress and via your unique subscribe.to link that you can use anywhere - People can preview your newsletter before subscribing - Syncs with Mailchimp, Sendgrid, etc. Or you can export your subscribers as CSV. - No more expensive email verification. Slide to Subscribe filters spam traps and invalid email addressed. - Privacy friendly: does not require cookie banners (doesn’t track visitors) - It’s free forever. If you have ideas/suggestions for the upcoming Pro version, let me know! That's it - let me know if you find it useful and feel free to suggest new features by dropping a comment below. 😴TLDR: 😴 - Get your subscribe.to/yourbrandname URL here: https://subscribe.to - No need to create an account 👇 - You can try it out right on your website, just create an iframe with src “https://subscribe.to/me”. You are free to style it however you want, or you can grab the recommended styles from slidetosubscribe.com - To collect emails on Medium, type https://subscribe.to/me in your article and press Enter. A Slide to Subscribe form will magically appear in your article.
