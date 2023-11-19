Products
Slick
Create viral YT Shorts from videos in minutes

Upload a video or input YouTube video url and we'll automagically select interesting short-worthy clips, generate subtitles and create slick looking shorts. 100% customisable via the editor.
Launched in
Instagram
Social Media
YouTube
About this launch
Slick by
was hunted by
Shivansh Mehendiratta
in Instagram, Social Media, YouTube. Made by
Shivansh Mehendiratta
and
Pushpit Bhardwaj
. Featured on November 19th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Slick's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
17
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#209