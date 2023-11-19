Products
Home
Product
Slick
Ranked #4 for today
Slick
Create viral YT Shorts from videos in minutes
60% off Launch Offer
•
Free Options
Upload a video or input YouTube video url and we'll automagically select interesting short-worthy clips, generate subtitles and create slick looking shorts. 100% customisable via the editor.
Launched in
Instagram
Social Media
YouTube
by
Slick
About this launch
Slick
Create Viral Shorts from Videos in Minutes
Slick by
Slick
was hunted by
Shivansh Mehendiratta
in
Instagram
,
Social Media
,
YouTube
. Made by
Shivansh Mehendiratta
and
Pushpit Bhardwaj
. Featured on November 19th, 2023.
Slick
is not rated yet. This is Slick's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
17
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#209
Report