Hands-on: SliceCharge Pro, an AirPower-style multi-coil charger for $69

It's now almost a year-and-a-half since Apple first teased AirPower, a multi-coil charger that lets you place your iPhone, Apple Watch or (as yet also fictitious) wireless AirPods case anywhere on the charging mat. We're still no closer to knowing when it will actually be available.