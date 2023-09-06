Products
Sleuth Automations

Sleuth Automations

No-code automations to fast-track engineering improvements

Free Options
Automations Marketplace is your one-stop shop to improve your team’s engineering efficiency. With very little time investment, you can choose one of Sleuth’s pre-built, no-code automations, and install and configure it with just a few clicks.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
No-Code
 by
Sleuth
About this launch
Sleuth
Sleuth Automations by
Sleuth
was hunted by
Dylan Etkin
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, No-Code. Made by
Dylan Etkin
,
Don Brown
,
Michael Knighten
,
Igor Bogdanovski
and
Nejc Ambrožič
. Featured on September 15th, 2023.
Sleuth
is rated 5/5 by 11 users. It first launched on June 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-