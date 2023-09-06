Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Sleuth
See Sleuth’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Sleuth Automations
Sleuth Automations
No-code automations to fast-track engineering improvements
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Automations Marketplace is your one-stop shop to improve your team’s engineering efficiency. With very little time investment, you can choose one of Sleuth’s pre-built, no-code automations, and install and configure it with just a few clicks.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
No-Code
by
Sleuth
DevAssistant.AI
Ad
GPT-4 with command line and VS Code
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sleuth
Execute efficiently. Improve continuously.
11
reviews
39
followers
Follow for updates
Sleuth Automations by
Sleuth
was hunted by
Dylan Etkin
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Dylan Etkin
,
Don Brown
,
Michael Knighten
,
Igor Bogdanovski
and
Nejc Ambrožič
. Featured on September 15th, 2023.
Sleuth
is rated
5/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on June 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
24
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report