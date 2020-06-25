  1. Home
  2.  → Sleuth

Sleuth

Devops for remote teams

Track software deployments through your remote team's complete DevOps stack, integrating the tools your team already uses. Plan, schedule, and track releases across timezones, and when something goes wrong, quickly identify, resolve, and re-deploy.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Johannes Hörteis
and your logo animation is super satisfying :)
UpvoteShare