SleepTuner

I came across Beddr when doing research on sleep related companies and became passionate about what they were doing to help people identify issues with their sleep. Beddr is an FDA registered device that makes it easier to get true measures around sleep. You can accurately monitor oxygenation, detect breathing issues (the device tracks the number of stopped breathing events every hour), heart rate, and your sleep position. The device is worn on the forehead, so I always feel a bit like Vision, but it's because that's the optimal place for measurement. In talking with the team before I joined full time, their dedication to being medically sound was impressive. The data on my own sleep has been illuminating and helped me to realize how much our dog is waking me up at night, even on a subtle basis, forcing me to sleep in odd positions and keeping me from as much side sleeping as I would like. I joined a few months ago and am excited to help the team do even more in the months to come to help people find their best sleep.
