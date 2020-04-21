Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Simon Benfeldt Jørgensen
Maker
USE SLEEPLI TO: • Help calm and de-stress your baby at home & on the go. • Help your baby drift asleep within minutes. • Help your baby stay asleep longer. • Save you from passing out from shushing too much during those fussy evening witching hours. • Help keep siblings asleep when your baby wakes. • Help your baby develop healthy sleep patterns. • Help you to relax, recoup and sleep. FEATURES: • 40+ High quality ambient soothing sounds for both Newborns and Toddlers. • Sounds examples: White Noise, Nature sounds, Shushes, Heartbeat, Hair Dryer, Vacuum, Classic Music, Car Ride, Fireplace. • Relaxing lullabies. • Continuous play. • Night Light Option. • Modern, simplistic design to avoid fumbling in the night. • Airplay compatible. (play sounds to Bluetooth devices. Speakers, Apple TV etc) • App plays in the background so you can use other apps simultaneously. • Unlimited play duration. Helps baby peacefully sleep for longer. Get the BEST sleep for your baby and family! Download Sleepli today for free! MAY YOUR BABY SLEEP WELL - Team Sleepli
Upvote (1)Share