Sleepli

A sound player to help your baby sleep

Help your baby to fall asleep instantly. Choose from 40+ soothing sounds and relaxing lullabies.
Sleepli is uniquely designed to help babies as they grow, with sounds specifically categorized to soothe baby at different developmental stages.
Simon Benfeldt Jørgensen
Simon Benfeldt Jørgensen
Maker
USE SLEEPLI TO: • Help calm and de-stress your baby at home & on the go. • Help your baby drift asleep within minutes. • Help your baby stay asleep longer. • Save you from passing out from shushing too much during those fussy evening witching hours. • Help keep siblings asleep when your baby wakes. • Help your baby develop healthy sleep patterns. • Help you to relax, recoup and sleep. FEATURES: • 40+ High quality ambient soothing sounds for both Newborns and Toddlers. • Sounds examples: White Noise, Nature sounds, Shushes, Heartbeat, Hair Dryer, Vacuum, Classic Music, Car Ride, Fireplace. • Relaxing lullabies. • Continuous play. • Night Light Option. • Modern, simplistic design to avoid fumbling in the night. • Airplay compatible. (play sounds to Bluetooth devices. Speakers, Apple TV etc) • App plays in the background so you can use other apps simultaneously. • Unlimited play duration. Helps baby peacefully sleep for longer. Get the BEST sleep for your baby and family! Download Sleepli today for free! MAY YOUR BABY SLEEP WELL - Team Sleepli
