Sleep Aid
Sleep Aid
Diagnose and solve Mac sleeping problems
Sleep Aid, works by analyzing sleep event data, system sleep settings and running apps. Looking for things it believes are potential sleeping problems. The information is then presented in a familiar calendar style interface.
Tech
Sleep Aid
Sleep Aid
Diagnose and solve Mac sleeping problems
Sleep Aid by
Sleep Aid
was hunted by
Sam Rowlands
in
Tech
. Made by
Sam Rowlands
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
Sleep Aid
is not rated yet. This is Sleep Aid's first launch.
