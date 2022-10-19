Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Sleek Calendar 2.0
Sleek Calendar 2.0
The clearest, cleanest and the simplest calendar & planner
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Think of Sleek Calendar 2.0 as the planner app for the rest of us, for all those forgotten men and women who don’t have time, of find it too much of (data entry) to plan their days!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Calendar
by
Sleek Calendar 2.0
Regie.ai
Ad
Write personalized sales sequences in seconds using AI
Learn more
About this launch
Sleek Calendar 2.0
The clearest, cleanest and the simplest calendar & planner!
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Sleek Calendar 2.0 by
Sleek Calendar 2.0
was hunted by
Saqib Halwani
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
. Made by
Saqib Halwani
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Sleek Calendar 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Sleek Calendar 2.0's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#156
Report