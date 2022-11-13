Products
This is the latest launch from Slazzer
See Slazzer’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Slazzer 3.0
Ranked #2 for today
Slazzer 3.0
Remove image background automatically
Visit
Upvote 202
Slazzer Top up Plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Slazzer uses deep learning computer vision algorithms to detect the foreground subject in any image and then separates it from the background with the best detailing in just a few seconds.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Slazzer
About this launch
Slazzer
Remove background images in just 5 seconds with A.I.
47
reviews
245
followers
Follow for updates
Slazzer 3.0 by
Slazzer
was hunted by
Mahin Makkhy
in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mahin Makkhy
and
Deep Sircar
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Slazzer
is rated
2.2/5 ★
by 47 users. It first launched on July 17th, 2020.
Upvotes
202
Comments
27
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#2
Report