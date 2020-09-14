  1. Home
Slate

A file storage network built on Filecoin and IPFS.

#3 Product of the Day
Slate is a fully open-source file sharing network designed for research and collaboration. Store your data, organize it any way you like, and share it with the world securely. Built with Filecoin, Textile, and IPFS.
Hey everyone 👋 I work on Slate with @probablyharis, @martinalong, @astrangel00p, @jason_leyser, @gndclouds, @jordattebayo, and @akuokojnr. We are excited to invite you to try our vision for a product built on top of IPFS & Filecoin. Slate is open source software that makes it easy to collect, organize, and share your files anywhere on the web. The team choose to be open source because we want people to have more power over the software they use. We built on top of IPFS, Filecoin, and Textile services to demonstrate the capabilities of new modern web infrastructure. Slate is tightly scoped for the present and more broadly thought out for the future. Our goal is to create a best-in-class experience for uploading, collecting, and sharing media. Additional filetypes will be supported, but our focus is to start with the pieces that apply to everyone and then dial into specific formats. Come join our growing community of contributors from around the world. Open source brand book: https://slate.host/slate/brand Github: https://github.com/filecoin-proj... Let us know if there is anything we can do for you!
Achal SrinivasanDesigner & engineer
A beautiful & functional take on file-sharing with IPFS & Filecoin. Congratulations to the team for building a world-class, open-sourced, and first-of-its-kind product within months. The future is here, and it's called Slate ✨
@achalvs thank you for those kind words Achal! That means the world to our team, especially coming from you!
