Hello Product Hunters! 🎉 I'm Greg Zajac, co-founder of SlashMap. We're so excited to introduce you all to SlashMap - an office map plugin for Slack. You can use SlashMap to: 👩🏼💻 Locate where your coworkers are seated 🏢 Find meeting rooms 🗺 Browse the map of your office to see who are you working with 🍌 Search for kitchens and other common areas 🌎 See where remote employees and vendors are located SlashMap helps people know each other, simplifies an onboarding, and eases the direct communication. The setup is straightforward and takes literally minutes: 📸 Upload a picture of a floor plan (it can be even a quick picture taken by your phone or a hand-drawn sketch) 📍 Mark locations (adding a location takes only 3 clicks) Today, we are proud to share our app publicly with you all and we would love to get your feedback! Try our free plan or request the special 50% off Product Hunt discount in your comment below. Please let us know if you need any help or have a feature request. Hope you'll find SlashMap useful! 🙂
