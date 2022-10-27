Products
SlashDreamer
Use AI to generate images in Notion
You want to use AI to generate images in Notion? We introduce a new command to do that. Write: /dream Socrates holding a phone in the air. And we will replace use AI to generate an image and insert it directly below that sentence.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
by
SlashDreamer
About this launch
SlashDreamer
Use AI to generate images in Notion
SlashDreamer by
SlashDreamer
was hunted by
Kiru
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Kiru
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
SlashDreamer
is not rated yet. This is SlashDreamer's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#178
