Sean Modjff
love it
@sean_modj Thanks a lot!
Hey Product Hunters, Thanks a lot for checking out Slashdiv! Slashdiv helps frontend developers create amazing React JS based UI layouts using a visual builder. Problems: - In order to build high quality UI, frontend developers need to juggle design systems, CSS, browsers, screen size and so much more to achieve the best designs - Developers need to ensure several constraints are met: no overlapping elements, works across screen sizes, scrolling behavior, margins/padding/colors/fonts match input designs and several more SlashDiv provides a simple visual builder that helps frontend developers with these problems. Advantages: - Visual builder provides instantaneous visual feedback while building UI - No annoying compile delays while changing props and styles. - Ease of experimentation - Easy to share and collaborate with other developers and designers - Save and reuse components across your projects (Pro feature) - Configure and experiment with themes (currently for Material UI only) Quick product demo here: https://youtu.be/hiiWXbCnFew Happy to answer questions.
Hello hunters ! Right now, there is no real leader about how to design an interface with a predefined design system. Airbnb import the components in Sketch. Some generate CSS from Figma, but one alternative is to use directly the components in a visual builder ! One tool, usable by designers and coders. I think this is the way to collaborate easily with designers. Shlashdiv seems promising in that way !
@romain_quellec Thanks a lot for hunting and your comments! Excited to hear from the rest of the community.