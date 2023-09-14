Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Slash Saber
Slash Saber
An endless slashing rush
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Slash Saber is an endless 3d browser game where you slash your way through onslaught of obstacles. Blender files for some of the models are available in the GitHub repository.
Launched in
Action Games
GitHub
Games
+1 by
Slash Saber
DevAssistant.AI
Ad
GPT-4 with command line and VS Code
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I've been working on this for a few months now. I'm open to any feedback."
The makers of Slash Saber
About this launch
Slash Saber
An endless slashing rush
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Slash Saber by
Slash Saber
was hunted by
honzaap
in
Action Games
,
GitHub
,
Games
. Made by
honzaap
. Featured on September 15th, 2023.
Slash Saber
is not rated yet. This is Slash Saber's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report