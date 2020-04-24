  1. Home
  2.  → Slash Packaging

Slash Packaging

Find companies committed to packaging transparency

Slash Packaging is a directory of brands that offer packaging transparency information at /packaging. It's a tool launching on Earth Day to help people find brands that care about sustainable packaging and have a /packaging page on their site.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews4.2/5
Steven Dixon
Steven Dixon
Hunter
Found this product via a great thread on Hacker News
Upvote (2)Share
Matthew Johnson
Matthew Johnson
Pro
Love this! Nice and simple, and like that you are encouraging brands to be proactive. Perhaps you could provide users an email template and list of contact info for brands to encourage them to use more sustainable packaging, and to join your movement. We recently we received a shipment that was overpackaged and we sent a polite email encouraging them to reduce their packaging. They were gracious and the next order we got made clear that they took our email seriously. Would be great to encourage people to do the same for other brands!
Upvote (2)Share
Scott Gonzalez
Scott Gonzalez
Interesting and different one. Good launch.
UpvoteShare
Andrea Gambier
Andrea Gambier
Awesome innovative! Congrats Team.
UpvoteShare