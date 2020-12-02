Slash 1.0
Slash pre-launched and got #1 on Product Hunt 1 whole year ago! Since then we've been coding like maniacs to add the features our users voted for most, and some extra fun stuff we dreamed up :) The result is Slash 1.0. A major focus with 1.0 was helping you start your day with greater clarity + focus AND ending your day resolutely when you're done working. **Weekly Mode** Adds a 'This Week' column so you can plan out all your tasks for the week and track your progress (a la Sprint/Kanban). **Start Your Day** When you open Slash in the morning, it will ask you if you want to plan out your day, which clears your tasks from yesterday into 'This Week' and has you drag over the tasks you will work on today. **End Your Day** After you're done working, hit the 'End Day' button to get an uber-satisfying animation crossing off all the tasks you did that day, a progress bar of your tasks for the week, and an invitation to close the app and go have some fun. **Mobile App 1.0** You can now re-order, change lists and schedule tasks on our iOS + Android apps. **150+ other features** Big things to little things that make using Slash more of a joy, including keyboard shortcuts, multi-task selection, resizable focus bar, achievements, new branding, etc. Our mission is to help people make meaningful progress towards their dreams. I would love it if you gave Slash a try and see if it does that for you.
Excited to share it today guys! Do let us know what you think, Slash is truly shaped by its community :) ❤️
This app has one of the best balances of thoughtful design while allowing customisation and being extremely feature rich. Hoping for a more powerful mobile app as the desktop app is now perfect due to how willing the developers are to take on feature requests and implement them in a thoughtful way. It seems like the people who make this app actually use the app (rare compliment :p). On a serious note, it really helps with focusing esp. with adhd symptoms as the timer is always there to bring your focus back and the app just gets out of the way after the planning stage.
This is the app I have recommended the most. The design is very thoughtful with a lot of good ideas; the creators listen to the users about the most requested features which make it a blast to use. The constant feedback is great for powering through my list of tasks everyday, and helps a lot to avoid procrastination and focus for a long time! In short this is a great idea packed in a great design that really makes a difference
I must admit I am very erratic when it comes to productivity apps. I was always on the lookout for new apps if even a small detail was wrong or they just didn't deliver the desired productivity benefits. I can't remember how but somehow I found Slash. I gave slash a chance and after the first use I was convinced that this will be my new app when it comes to productivity. The design and concept is based on the idea that it simply leads you to get into a flow and slash one task after another. (There is no more appropriate name for this app :D) Many thanks to Jordan & Matt for this wonderful app. <3