Monica Lent
Love the video, I could totally see this being useful for musicians who want to curate inspirational music clips from different sources. Do you plan to add more sources, like Soundcloud?
@monicalent Thanks! Definetely thinking of adding SoundCloud, just needed to make Spotify and Youtube stable first. A bit complicated to get it working on different APIs.
The launch video is amazing! Congrats on the launch @larskarbo! 🎉
@larskarbo @guar47 Thanks!
Hello! 6 months ago I started learning music production. Ableton, midi keyboard, creating drum beats, figuring out audio effects. I realized that in order to be good at music you need to listen to music. I found elements in songs I wanted to reproduce. Gathered inspiration, added songs to different playlists in Spotify. But the problem I found is: playlists are not that good at organizing songs for inspiration. I wanted something more like a moodboard for audio. With notes and looping. So I created Slapper... where you can make slaps. They are like playlists, but on steroids. You can: Add songs from anywhere. Spotify, Youtube together. Mark segments. Specific segments from A to B. Loop segments. Good for practicing. Add notes. Remember why you wanted to store the song. Share link. Easily share slaps with bandmates, teachers or students. Let me know what you think, hope it can be useful for some of you! PS: Anyone can use Youtube songs, but to use Spotify you will need Spotify Premium