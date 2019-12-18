Slapdash 1.0
Work at the speed of thought
Since we last previewed Slapdash on Product Hunt, we’ve continued to build on the simple idea that our work tools should not slow us down. We all use cloud apps to get our work done, but we fumble through crowded tabs and slow interfaces to do it. Slapdash is the missing layer that unifies all your apps. We don’t want to replace the apps you use, or your browser, we just want to augment how you work with new superpowers. We care about speed — ⚡️ Browse your app data, but do it with no latency 🕵️♀️ Find and open anything with just a couple of keystrokes We care about ergonomics — 🍏 Install our Mac App, and just type “Command + J” to call up our Action Bar 👩💻 Install our extension, and have everything at your fingertips with our New Tab experience And we care about unlocking new agency — ✨ File tasks, create new files, rename things, close tasks; all without opening a single app 🗄 Create Spaces to organize work by hand, or using automated rules (“all items that mention GDPR”) Special thanks to all the Product Hunt folks who tried an early version of the product. We still have a long way to go, but we are excited to open up Slapdash and share in our progress with everyone. While Slapdash will have a paid version, we are not gating any features in the next few days, so you can give more of our experience a whirl. Today Slapdash requires some practice, but once you learn it, you’ll have a hard time going back. We will be publishing guides in coming days and we are happy to onboard you personally onto Slapdash — just reach out.
Great fan of Slapdash!! You can easily search and manage files across apps. I especially like the spaces. We work with freelancers a lot and creating Drive folders for every single one of them was super tedious. Now I just add them to spaces and remove them after the project.
@veronika_riederle Thank you for your feedback 🙏and glad you find it useful!
