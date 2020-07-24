Discussion
Hi there, 👋 This pandemic has shown the world how fundamental human contact is in our lives. And we're not talking about virtual contact. Zoom fatigue is real. People are re-realizing how important being with their friends in-person is. Going forward in this new normal, who we spend time with IRL is going to take more effort and purposeful planning. And that sucks, but it doesn't have to. We just launched Slap: Sounds like a plan in the App Store, the new creative way to live your best life with your friends or make new ones. It’s for people who don’t like to plan, but are always down to do something fun. Slap combines the camera, future location and messaging together in a unique way that unlocks the social potential of the map turning it into a ‘Video-based Social Calendar with Group Chat’ that facilitates fun things you and your friends want to do in the next 24 hours. We capture future intent with spontaneous Event Stories (Video Invite® + Video RSVPs) that are pinned to a future location on your map of where someone will be. Our aim is to let the fun begin before the fun begins which is half the fun. Thanks for checking us out! 💙 Slap PS - Here's a blog post with more details about the story behind the app. https://medium.com/@slapevents/s...
