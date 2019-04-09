Slado is a Slack integration that allows you to create and manage tasks in Azure DevOps with simple /slash commands
- Create, manage tasks and other items
- Discuss tasks, builds and pull requests in Slack
- Track only the builds you need, not all of them
Mikhail NeverovMaker@mneveroff · System Analyst, Full-Stack Web Developer
Hello, Product Hunt 👋 As a team of software developers we are constantly interacting with two things - our Slack chat and our task manager. For us it's Azure DevOps. However, integration that comes out of the box for ADO (and for many other task managers) is lacking for our taste. They usually allow only to subscribe to updates from TM, but not interact with it in a meaningful way. If you don't use ADO - skip till the PS, we have a message for you! ⭐ With Slado we have decided to address that for ourselves. After internal usage and some polish - we decided to share it with the world! Main features so far: ✅ Creating, updating and managing work items like tasks, bugs and other. Done with /board command ✅ Tracking only the builds needed, not having integration spam all over the channel. Done with /pipeline command ✅ Discussing tasks, builds and pull requests in slack - with all relevant context, using [show] optional attribute. 📚 Find out more about main commands and how they work on our site: https://slado.co/ 🙏 We really want to hear your feedback on Slado. How do you finding the idea, which commands would you add, what messenger or TM you want? We have a lot more in the backlog in terms of commands and functionality, but now is the chance to help us prioritize it! 🎁 Lastly, to the goodies. For the Product Hunt audience - we are offering free Basic plan for up to 50 users for the duration of the beta here: https://slado.co/beta?utm-pricin.... Jump in and help us make Slado better! 💬 Feel free to ask us anything! We will be sticking around for the next 14 to 20 hours, and after that we'll be responding with some delay. P.S. We understand that ADO is not the most popular task management in the world. You probably is used to Jira, or maybe Trello, if you don't need a lot of complexity. Or maybe you're not using Slack. We hear you, and want your feedback as well - in order to evaluate the demand for growth on other platforms. 🧾 Consider filling out this form: https://forms.gle/jgpcrgMXfGdTrTD57
