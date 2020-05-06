Home
Slacker
Slacker
Never show up as idle on Slack, Microsoft Teams, Skype, etc
Mac
Productivity
Slacker moves your mouse pointer for you whenever you are idle - the result is that you always show as active on any corporate/office instant messaging tools (like Slack or Microsoft Teams) running on your work computer.
Discussion
Tadas Labudis
This is a horrible idea for all parties involved - the employee, the company and the colleagues.
Lex
I think this is a great idea for when you want a cup of coffee
Send