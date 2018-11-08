SlackBucket
Daily backup for Slack teams
SlackBucket helps you to keep your messages alive even if you don't have a paid Slack plan. Never lose your history again!
Thiago RégisMaker@tregismoreira · Full-stack Maker
Hey Makers! I built this side project because I needed for my startup. We recently downgraded our account to the free plan and lost most of our conversations, because Slack only keeps 10k messages for free plans. Slack has 8M active users, of which 3M are paid users. That means there are 5M free users. Most of them are part of large communities, in which many valuable discussions happen every day. And all these conversations are also gone forever! I have two hypothesis: 1. A fraction of these paid users don't actually need the paid plan except to keep their history alive. Still, they have to pay $6/user/mo. In a team of 10, it becomes $60, which is quite expensive for some startups. 2. Most of these communities would also like to save their conversations, but they cannot afford to pay for thousands of users. This is why I decided to build this project: to give a simple, easy and cheap way to save their messages completely. I am looking forward to getting your feedback!
Raffi Muradyan@raffi_muradyan · B2B Marketing Manager
cool
Евгений Бочков@evgenii83 · born, eat, leep
Where will the messages be stored?
