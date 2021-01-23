Deals
Slack Theme for VSCode
Slack Theme for VSCode
Theme your VSCode like Slack
Productivity
Developer Tools
#3 Product of the Day
Today
Color scheme inspired by the Slack default themes to customize your Visual Studio Code setup.
Rotimi Best
Working on a product to help foundations
Looks and feels real good.
