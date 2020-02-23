Slack Standup for Busy Teams
Autocomplete standup updates
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
8 Reviews
Rashmi Gupta
Maker
Thanks Chris for hunting us :) Hello PH, If you are like most agile teams running your async standups in Slack and track issues in Jira, it is not uncommon for your standup report in Slack to look something like this: Yesterday: Closed bugs TP-102, TP-105 Today: Started on TP-106 Blockers: Waiting on design from Ryan to start on TP-104 As you can see, there is not a lot of value in these reports without proper context (of the mentioned issues) We have come up with the solution where the standup reports automatically include context from connected tools (Jira and GitHub for now). Troopr automatically expands issue mentions and adds a helpful title text to it. It also adds a link to the issue in Jira web app. Troopr also automatically picks recent user activity from Jira, GitHub and adds them to the standup report. See attachment for how it looks. If your engineering team works with external contractors/consultants, now you can include them securely in your standups. Asynchronous Standups are all about prioritizing work over meetings and hope Troopr helps your team get back to work faster. Troopr is trusted by 150+ teams in the US. Thanks, Product Hunt 👍 For special discounts on Pro plan, ping me in the comments below, and I will DM the promo codes with you sultants, now you can include them securely in your standups. Asynchronous Standups are all about prioritizing work over meetings and hope Troopr helps your team get back to work faster. Troopr is trusted by 150+ teams in the US. Thanks, Product Hunt 👍 For special discounts on Pro plan, ping me in the comments below, and I will DM the promo codes with you.
Upvote (6)Share