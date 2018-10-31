Slack Notification for your App lets you integrate with Slack in 5 minutes.
🔑 Easy OAuth setup
🔌 One button Slack App access setup
📦 Amazing Web components for your UI
🔁 API endpoint to automate things if needed
👉 Give it a try
🐞❓Questions, feature requests, bugs: chat with us!
Reviews
- Pros:
One time integration, in less than 5 minutes, no backend skills requiredCons:
None
I was surprised by how easy it is.
When I think about Slack API integration I can tell few distinct stories about it.
Some happy, some less happy. All taking several hours off the team's schedule.
So obviously when there is a product that does the work for you, it's interesting to test it.
After few minutes of setting it up, I got it to work and it felt amazing.
Thank you for the Bearer team for this exceptional product!Pierre Urban has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Time is money, with this product adding integrations become a gameCons:
none
The framework hides the complexity of integrations, all you need is to set up your credentialsTarik Ihadjadene has used this product for one month.