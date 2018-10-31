Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Slack Notification for your...

Slack Notification for your App

Integrate Slack Notification to your App in 5 minutes

get it

Slack Notification for your App lets you integrate with Slack in 5 minutes.

🔑 Easy OAuth setup

🔌 One button Slack App access setup

📦 Amazing Web components for your UI

🔁 API endpoint to automate things if needed

👉 Give it a try

🐞❓Questions, feature requests, bugs: chat with us!

Reviews

18433
134704
350752
 +5 reviews
View all 3 reviews → 
Helpful
  • 1463509
    Pierre UrbanSaaS Builder
    Pros: 

    One time integration, in less than 5 minutes, no backend skills required

    Cons: 

    None

    I was surprised by how easy it is.

    When I think about Slack API integration I can tell few distinct stories about it.

    Some happy, some less happy. All taking several hours off the team's schedule.

    So obviously when there is a product that does the work for you, it's interesting to test it.

    After few minutes of setting it up, I got it to work and it felt amazing.

    Thank you for the Bearer team for this exceptional product!

    Pierre Urban has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
  • 1471042
    Tarik IhadjadeneSenior DevOps
    Pros: 

    Time is money, with this product adding integrations become a game

    Cons: 

    none

    The framework hides the complexity of integrations, all you need is to set up your credentials

    Tarik Ihadjadene has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
4152
Nicolas Grenié
Makers
54471
Guillaume Montard
824036
Cédric Fabianski
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
54471
Guillaume MontardMaker@g_montard · Co-founder & CEO of Bearer
First and foremost, thanks @picsoung for hunting us 🎉! We are thrilled to be here. My co-founder Cédric and I love to save time by making useful integrations. We deeply believe in not reinventing the wheel. A few months ago we noticed that a lot of our maker-friends spent hours integrating Slack Notifications into their products. It’s a true pain to setup OAuth, understand how the API works and which endpoints you’ll have to use, then build the Front and Back-End integrations with all the stakeholders involved. We couldn't 'bear' it anymore. On a sunny morning in Paris (we both are French 🥖) we decided to build a Slack Notification integration, and to give it to other makers! To free makers of manually integrating the Slack messaging API and have them spend the least time and energy possible on it. We called it Slack Notification for your App. Think of this Slack Notification for your App as an enabler: - It lets you easily setup OAuth with Slack and your product. - It gives you all the UI Component you need to create a smooth user experience. - It provides a simple to use API endpoint to automate things, for asynchronous stuff for example. Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible experience, we are looking forward to getting your feedback in the comment below! Happy Slack Integration! PS: Psssst! Did you like this integration? Do you have a suggestion for what our next integration should be? Let us know in the comments below.
Upvote (8)·
4152
Nicolas GreniéHunterHiring@picsoung · Developer Advocate, Typeform
For all of you that are building saas apps: you know how painful it could be to build each integration manually to please your customers... And on top of your feature requests list you may have Slack Notifications... But thanks to this new project from Bearer team, integrating slack into your application only takes 5 minutes. Using serverless technologies and web component mechanism you get to connect your app to Slack seamlessly. If you want to experience future of integrations, check this out ;)
Upvote (5)·
824036
Cédric FabianskiMaker@cfabianski · Co-founder & CTO @ Bearer
I'm really thrilled to launch this today! This is the first step of months of hard work made by our amazing team. As a developer and geek myself, I've encountered this many times and every time I had to do the very same thing from scratch. I think this will save tons of time for my fellow developers struggling with this or being tasked to write a Slack integration.
Upvote ·