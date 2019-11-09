Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → slack-fm

slack-fm

Self-hosted service to sync Last.fm with your Slack status

get it
slack-fm is a tiny self-hosted service that automatically updates your Slack status from your Last.fm profile just like in the good ol' days of MSN messenger.
- Retains custom Slack status messages
- Now playing and presence aware
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment