Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Slack Connect
Slack Connect
The future of business communication
Productivity
Customer communic...
Organizations can now work securely with multiple partners and vendors in Slack, driving stronger relationships and faster results.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
30 minutes ago
Slack Connect
Slack Connect is the most secure and productive way for organizations to communicate. Designed to replace email, Slack Connect extends channel-based messaging to everyone you work with-inside and outside your organization.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Hunter
Spot on timing for this product. This would really help me keep some of my long email chains sorted.
Upvote
Share
11 hours ago
Send