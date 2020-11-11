  1. Home
  2.  → Skyroam Solis Lite

Skyroam Solis Lite

Small yet powerful global pocket WiFi

A portable little orange puck that provides 4G connectivity around the world using a Virtual SIM. Can connect up to 10 devices, lasts 18+hours and weighs 4.9 oz.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Gabe Perez
Hunter
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
I got this when I started WFH as a back up in case the internet went out or I was traveling. I've used this for days on end while traveling and it's pretty impressive. The signal lets me go throughout the day without any to little interruption and the battery lasts like 2 days without charge. It's not perfect, but it's definitely a handy tool to have if you're a modern nomad or tech traveler.
Share