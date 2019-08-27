Log InSign up
Instant customer portals from your Salesforce data

Skyportal automatically generates portals for your Salesforce data. Simply choose the data your customers see and what they can do with it. Proudly low in functionality, configuration and headache.
Louis Barclay
I wanted to give my customers a way to interact with my Salesforce data. Salesforce Communities is a really flexible platform for creating communities, but I needed a simpler solution without all the bells and whistles in my way. Skyportal automatically generates a fully-functioning portal for your Salesforce data, with minimal configuration. All you have to do is choose what your customers can see and what they can change. You can also add permission rules. So, for instance, if you only want a customer to see products linked to their company, that's all the portal will show them. Looking forward to hear what you think!
