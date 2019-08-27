Discussion
MakerPro
Louis Barclay
I wanted to give my customers a way to interact with my Salesforce data. Salesforce Communities is a really flexible platform for creating communities, but I needed a simpler solution without all the bells and whistles in my way. Skyportal automatically generates a fully-functioning portal for your Salesforce data, with minimal configuration. All you have to do is choose what your customers can see and what they can change. You can also add permission rules. So, for instance, if you only want a customer to see products linked to their company, that's all the portal will show them. Looking forward to hear what you think!
