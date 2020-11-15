discussion
"Skip Silence" is a browser extension that allows you to automatically skip parts of a video that are silent. It is already used and loved by over 1.000 people. 🏎 Whenever the extension detects that the video is currently silent, it will speed up the video to save you time. This can be especially useful when watching long lecture videos. 👨🏫 The important thing is: With Skip Silence you won't miss any of the important information! 3️⃣ Skip Silence 3 has been completely rewritten with React and TypeScript to be more robust, performant, compatible with more websites and to be better extensible for future features. 🕸 The extension is compatible with most website that use normal HTML video or audio tags (e.g. YouTube) 🖥 The extension can be installed on chrome and chromium browsers. Unfortunately, there is currently a bug in Firefox that prevents the extension from working there - sorry Firefox users! Let's hope Mozilla fixes this in the future. ⭐️ Not convinced yet? Here are some of the reviews on the Chrome Webstore: "It is like magic." - Pedro "Finally somebody wrote this extension! Yes! Yes! Yes! Thank you :)" - Niko "Why did I have to find this AFTER a term of online classes??? This is absolutely brilliant" - William "One of the best extensions in the world" - Motoko
