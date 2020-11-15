  1. Home
  2.  → Skip Silence 3

Skip Silence 3

Skip silence in audio and video online

"Skip Silence" is a browser extension that allows you to automatically skip parts of a video or audio file that are silent - without loosing any important information.
Skip Silence has recently been rewritten to be more stable and run on more platforms.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Bennett
Maker
"Skip Silence" is a browser extension that allows you to automatically skip parts of a video that are silent. It is already used and loved by over 1.000 people. 🏎 Whenever the extension detects that the video is currently silent, it will speed up the video to save you time. This can be especially useful when watching long lecture videos. 👨‍🏫 The important thing is: With Skip Silence you won't miss any of the important information! 3️⃣ Skip Silence 3 has been completely rewritten with React and TypeScript to be more robust, performant, compatible with more websites and to be better extensible for future features. 🕸 The extension is compatible with most website that use normal HTML video or audio tags (e.g. YouTube) 🖥 The extension can be installed on chrome and chromium browsers. Unfortunately, there is currently a bug in Firefox that prevents the extension from working there - sorry Firefox users! Let's hope Mozilla fixes this in the future. ⭐️ Not convinced yet? Here are some of the reviews on the Chrome Webstore: "It is like magic." - Pedro "Finally somebody wrote this extension! Yes! Yes! Yes! Thank you :)" - Niko "Why did I have to find this AFTER a term of online classes??? This is absolutely brilliant" - William "One of the best extensions in the world" - Motoko
Share