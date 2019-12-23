Skip Silence
"Skip Silence" is a browser extension that allows you to automatically skip parts of a video that are silent. It is highly inspired by CaryKH's automatic on-the-fly video editing tool: Whenever the extension detects that the video is currently silent, it will speed up the video to save you time. This can be very useful when watching lecture videos. The extension can be installed on chrome and chromium browsers. Unfortunately, there is currently a bug in Firefox that prevents the extension from working there - sorry Firefox users!
Ironically, I can't hear any sound in the video demonstrating use of your extension. I think it would be really helpful, as my first intention is to judge whether speeding up the silence would be jarring when listening to educational content.
