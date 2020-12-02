discussion
Yigit Akar
MakerCEO of Skinlync, Cambridge MBA.
Skinlync emanated from one of our co-founders’ personal experience dealing with chronic eczema for 30 years, whereby she found that interaction with other patients who have a similar condition greatly contributed to her self-management success. We wanted to make this real for everyone who has a skin condition. Each feature of Skinlync has been carefully designed based on first-hand patient experience, supported by input from medical advisors.
