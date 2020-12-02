  1. Home
Skinlync is a self-management platform bringing together everything users need to manage their skin condition. It helps users connect with others who have similar condition and experiences, share condition-based product reviews, and log their condition.
Our platform specifically matches user profiles to others with similar conditions and details. It helps users get personal and effective results thanks to the support of leading dermatologists and hundreds of patients across the UK.
Yigit Akar
Maker
CEO of Skinlync, Cambridge MBA.
Skinlync emanated from one of our co-founders’ personal experience dealing with chronic eczema for 30 years, whereby she found that interaction with other patients who have a similar condition greatly contributed to her self-management success. We wanted to make this real for everyone who has a skin condition. Each feature of Skinlync has been carefully designed based on first-hand patient experience, supported by input from medical advisors.
