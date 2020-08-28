discussion
Iryna Lavrova
Maker
Hey, Hunters! I am glad to present you the market that brings together NoCode developers from all over the world. Skillum is not a freelance platform in its classical sense. This is a narrow-profile service that builds the community of NoCode developers and promote technologies without code. It's the space for freelancers who master the technologies such as Bubble, Webflow, Wappler, Directual, Betty Blocks, WIX... and know how to solve problems of small and large companies with minimal time and money. Customers represented by startups founders and internet business owners receive ready-to-use products much more cheaper, faster and with the ability to control the work of developers. Welcome aboard :)
Hello NoCoders! Finally Skillum on PH! Great news!
wow! great product, looking for something like that for a long time I am sure that now it will help me in developing my application!
Awesome product! Super intuitive and simple. Congratulations
Great idea! Congrats!!! Looking forward to find good nocode developers for new apps!
