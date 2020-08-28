  1. Home
Skillum

Market of NoCode freelancers

Free directory of NoCode developers who create web and mobile apps of any complexity. Professional assistance with drafting the terms of reference. Expert testing of your product before it's implementation. Quick launch of MVP. It's all about Skillum!
26 Reviews5.0/5
Iryna Lavrova
Maker
Hey, Hunters! I am glad to present you the market that brings together NoCode developers from all over the world. Skillum is not a freelance platform in its classical sense. This is a narrow-profile service that builds the community of NoCode developers and promote technologies without code. It's the space for freelancers who master the technologies such as Bubble, Webflow, Wappler, Directual, Betty Blocks, WIX... and know how to solve problems of small and large companies with minimal time and money. Customers represented by startups founders and internet business owners receive ready-to-use products much more cheaper, faster and with the ability to control the work of developers. Welcome aboard :)
Evgeniya Vasylenko
Maker
CTO Skillum, Bubble developer
Hello NoCoders! Finally Skillum on PH! Great news!
Juliya NikinaManager of SKILLUM ACADEMY
wow! great product, looking for something like that for a long time I am sure that now it will help me in developing my application!
Artem KravtsovBubble Developer
Awesome product! Super intuitive and simple. Congratulations
Anna Stepanchenko
Great idea! Congrats!!! Looking forward to find good nocode developers for new apps!
