SkillSyncer 2.0

Discussion
Nick
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 We're super excited to share our updated version of SkillSyncer with you! The majority of job seekers today apply to jobs online through applicant tracking systems. Many of those job seekers have applied to one or several jobs, only to find out that the company has selected another applicant. SkillSyncer's keyword optimizer will identify missing keywords from your resume to help you customize your resume and show recruiters you are a qualified candidate in this competitive job market. Additionally, SkillSyncer assists with keeping your job search organized. Each scan is saved to your private job tracker allowing you to move your applied jobs into the corresponding stages of the job application process. Our mission is to eliminate the manual process of reviewing job descriptions, highlighting skills and determining what keywords and qualifications are missing from your resume. We make tailoring your resume easy! Whether you are actively job hunting, considering a career change or just came across your dream job, we recommend you try our tool today to start improving your ability to land an interview. 😀 Coming Soon: What if you could browse any job board and instantly see how your resume scores when compared to a job posting description? We have a chrome extension in beta that will compare and score your resume to any job while you surf the web. Email us at chrome@skillsyncer[.]com for more information.
