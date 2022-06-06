Products
SkillsUp
SkillsUp
Autonomous management
Assemble and manage teams without need for micromanagement. Pick skills and rate responsible person for them. Progress is visible to all team members. A grate motivator to perform. Skills gained, stay permanently with member.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Human Resources
by
SkillsUp
About this launch
SkillsUp by
SkillsUp
was hunted by
Vasiliy Shaposhnikov
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Vasiliy Shaposhnikov
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
SkillsUp
is not rated yet. This is SkillsUp's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#27
Weekly rank
#36
