At Skillseed, we help you and your team learn for the here and now. Identify trending topics that are about to change your job or business, use our meta search to find online resources that help you master them and share your learnings with your peers.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Joshua JungMaker@jaj · Developer & Venture Lead
👋 Welcome… …to the Product Hunt listing of Skillseed. Skillseed is one of our newest ventures at mantro - a Munich-based company builder. 👩🏫 "Learning for the here and now" - what's that? The world is changing faster than ever before, and so are the daily challenges we meet in our work and personal life. Unfortunately, education has not kept track: Wisdom from college has expired a long time ago, the next classroom training won't take place anytime soon, and don't even get us started about the outdated and low-quality 'e-learning' content in our learning management system. It's about time we all get access to some great new learning content that helps us learn for the here and now. 📚How does Skillseed help? Great news: all kinds of great content are out there already, waiting for you in innovative online trainings, podcasts, book derivatives (such as summaries or audio books) or tutorials. Bad news: there is also a lot of junk. So let us guide you. Skillseed provides a daily list of training recommendations, based on topics interesting to you and your peers. We also offer a magnificient search, taking you straight to a filterable list of training bits that match a sudden need. And if you want to share your discoveries, you can easily do so using public playlists. 🎁 Who is it for? Skillseed can be used in school, university, your job and also in your private life. Skillseed is free for individuals, with an affordable team plan available if you want to collaborate in a shared workspace for your team, company, club or class. 🚀 How can I get started? Head over to www.skillseed.io and sign in free of charge with your e-mail address - no password required. You want to get your team aboard? Open a workspace and start learning together within seconds. Want to learn more about the story behind Skillseed? Check out https://about.skillseed.io/en. 📬 How can I reach you? Just comment here or drop us an e-mail at hello@skillseed.io - we are always looking forward to feedback, suggestions, and connections to everyone out there in the education ecosystem.
Upvote Share·