Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Hunter
Tarun Pahwa
Skills-Co - the best alternative for Udemy and give direct benefit to the educational Youtubers and other course creators. One may use their existing content to build following on Skills-Co, afterward earn from the premium courses very quickly without any additional investment or marketing costs by leverage the existing audience. Skills-Co is offering free video hosting, and 90% of revenue goes to creators only unlike Udemy or Youtube who keep 50% of the revenue.
UpvoteShare