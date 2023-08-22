Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
SkillOk
SkillOk
Your AI powered resume tailor
Visit
Upvote 18
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An AI-powered tool that tailors your resume to job postings. It scans job descriptions, matches them with your CV, highlights relevant skills, and ensures you stand out. No more generic resumes; always be the perfect fit 🚀
Launched in
Hiring
Human Resources
Career
by
SkillOk
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
SkillOk
Your AI-Powered Resume Tailor
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
SkillOk by
SkillOk
was hunted by
Amie Attari
in
Hiring
,
Human Resources
,
Career
. Made by
Amie Attari
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
SkillOk
is not rated yet. This is SkillOk's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report