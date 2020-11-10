discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ivan Zenkovich
Maker
designer & founder
Hi there! I’m Ivan, and I’m the co-founder at Skich. Our team has set a goal to make a contribution to the development of mobile gaming and we’ve taken over to solve such a serious problem as a quick search of a new interesting game for your smartphone How many people do you think play mobile games today? You`re right, 2.6 milliard people are counted according to the statistics by newzoo.com And do you know how many games are there? Yes, thousands of hundreds. All these numbers grow increasingly every year and the problem of a quick search of an interesting game for you becomes more and more relevant. 👾 Add games to wishlist to download and play them later 🎮 Create a collection of the games you have already played 🎲 Skich will suggest you games based on your preferences and your friend`s reviews and interests. Consequently, we accelerate the process of the search and lower the barrier of downloading paid games. Now it's only 38% of mobile gamers who are ready to pay for the games, but indeed there's the most interesting stuff hidden in the payable segment. Our team is sure that this percentage may be increased and at the same time to be used not only to settle a player`s problem but also to help the game dev. Right now the application is available in the AppStore, but soon it will appear in the PlayMarket as well We wonder what do you think about our product, please share with us your impressions! 🙌
Nice product, interesting idea!
@olga_borisevich1 thank you so much!
Wow, it's like Must bur for mobile games. I'll give it a try
@tomash1996 yes, we think it’s a must have app for mobile gamers! Give it a try and have a great time playing games :)