SkewDat | Skew plugin for F...
SkewDat | Skew plugin for Figma
Simple skew tool for Figma
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
It’s stupid simple, and yes you absolutely needs this!
Let’s be honest we’ve all at least once tried to skew things up a notch... and admit it, whatever hack you tried was just a dirty hack. Well now you can just say SkewDat!
8 hours ago
Discussion
Georg Bednorz
This is gold! Awesome!!!
a day ago
Josh McCray
YES
2 hours ago
Oscar Manxz
what? lol
21 hours ago
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Maker
@manxz_
ahhh, jus' skew it!
3 hours ago
TriLion Studios
Alright guys!
20 hours ago
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Maker
@trilion
🙌
3 hours ago
Herman Schutte
Love it! The 1 thing that's been missing from Figma. Great work
@lobanovskiy
an hour ago
