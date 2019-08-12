Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → SkewDat | Skew plugin for F...

SkewDat | Skew plugin for Figma

Simple skew tool for Figma

It’s stupid simple, and yes you absolutely needs this!
Let’s be honest we’ve all at least once tried to skew things up a notch... and admit it, whatever hack you tried was just a dirty hack. Well now you can just say SkewDat!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Georg Bednorz
Georg Bednorz
This is gold! Awesome!!!
Upvote (2)Share
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Maker
@manxz_ ahhh, jus' skew it!
UpvoteShare
Herman Schutte
Herman Schutte
Love it! The 1 thing that's been missing from Figma. Great work @lobanovskiy
UpvoteShare