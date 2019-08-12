Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
SkewDat
SkewDat
Simple skew tool for Figma
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
#4 Product of the Day
Today
It’s stupid simple, and yes you absolutely needs this!
Let’s be honest we’ve all at least once tried to skew things up a notch... and admit it, whatever hack you tried was just a dirty hack. Well now you can just say SkewDat!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
44 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Georg Bednorz
This is gold! Awesome!!!
Upvote (2)
Share
16 hours ago
Oscar Manxz
what? lol
Upvote
Share
14 hours ago
TriLion Studios
Alright guys!
Upvote
Share
13 hours ago
Send