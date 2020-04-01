Discussion
Charles Han
Hi everyone 👋 Sketchcase 2.0 is a whiteboard laptop case that transforms into a desktop whiteboard. We didn't have a chance to make a new video, like the one we made for the Kickstarter project, because we're all stuck at home but I thought it would be a good time to share this on Product Hunt anyway to get this out to the people who would like to have a whiteboard while they're stuck at home. I'd like to offer something special for the Product Hunt members so I'll throw in a pack of Expo dry erase markers (black, red, blue, green) to the first 10 customers! Just let me know in the comments 😉 Stay safe!
I got the original Sketchcase from Kickstarter and I would like to try the 2.0 version too. What are the main differences compared to the old version?
@radu_constantin1 The difference is Skin vs. Case. The biggest complaint I got with the Skin was that you can't use the whiteboard while you're on the laptop. This solves that problem. Also, it's really nice to be able to use it on the desk when it's not on your laptop 😁
