Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Sketch2scheme
Sketch2scheme
Convert hand-drawn diagrams into digital schemes
Visit
Upvote 31
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sketch2scheme converts hand-drawn flowcharts and diagrams into digital formats using AI, recognizing nodes, connections, text and auto-arranging elements. Export your work to PNG, SVG, PDF, or edit results with Draw.io or Mermaid code.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sketch2scheme
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Sketch2scheme
Convert hand-drawn diagrams into digital schemes
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
Sketch2scheme by
Sketch2scheme
was hunted by
Denis Leonov
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Denis Leonov
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
Sketch2scheme
is not rated yet. This is Sketch2scheme's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report