Convert hand-drawn diagrams into digital schemes

Sketch2scheme converts hand-drawn flowcharts and diagrams into digital formats using AI, recognizing nodes, connections, text and auto-arranging elements. Export your work to PNG, SVG, PDF, or edit results with Draw.io or Mermaid code.
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
DaisyUI
ChatGPT by OpenAI
About this launch
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
