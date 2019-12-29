  1. Home
  2.  → Sketch2Code

Sketch2Code

Turn hand-drawn design into a HTML with AI. By Microsoft.

A Custom Vision Model trained to perform object recognition against HTML hand drawn patterns is used to detect meaningful design elements into an image.
Discussion
Titus Decali
Titus Decali
Unless this produces perfect, no-fluff HTML, it's better to just code it yourself. I mean, you're going to create custom class names anyway so how much time is this really saving? For those that hate layout, you can learn CSS Grid in an afternoon, which makes layout easy, and even visual with 'grid-template-areas'. Also, this link is currently dead.
Erik Fiala
Erik Fiala
I think Uizard is way ahead of this.
BlockFacts - Data & Analytics
BlockFacts - Data & Analytics
Great stuff! Seen Microsoft just releasing something similar!
Erik Fiala
Erik Fiala
@blockfacts This literally is Microsoft. You can even see it in the screenshots 😂
Mahshid Hadadi
Mahshid Hadadi
I really like AI products that can make life easier. it works well for early stages of a new product that need to be tested in a real environment Thanks fo rhat
Rudy ls
Rudy ls
Erik Fiala uizard is in beta, but protoHQ is, apparently the first launched on the. So I'm waiting after uizard to compare. I'm wondering how big players like invision, webflow & framer X will react to this push from newcomers ?
