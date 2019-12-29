Sketch2Code
Turn hand-drawn design into a HTML with AI. By Microsoft.
Titus Decali
Unless this produces perfect, no-fluff HTML, it's better to just code it yourself. I mean, you're going to create custom class names anyway so how much time is this really saving? For those that hate layout, you can learn CSS Grid in an afternoon, which makes layout easy, and even visual with 'grid-template-areas'. Also, this link is currently dead.
Great stuff! Seen Microsoft just releasing something similar!
@blockfacts This literally is Microsoft. You can even see it in the screenshots 😂
I really like AI products that can make life easier. it works well for early stages of a new product that need to be tested in a real environment Thanks fo rhat