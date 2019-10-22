Discussion
Hello, I’m the co-maker of Sketch to Xcode. My partner and I are always looking to improve our design to production workflow so we made this app. Our goal is create a fast and painless pipeline between Sketch and Xcode. Currently we support color handoff (including dark mode) but we plan on adding typography, assets and syncing between Sketch and Xcode projects. Here's some reasons why we think you might like our app. Great for Developers: - Speed up your workflow and save the hassle of copying over values and creating Color Assets manually. - Works with Sketch files so you don’t need a Sketch license. - Unnamed colors are automatically given natural names including alpha variations. - Customise code naming convention. Great for Designers: - Hand off colors without any knowledge of Xcode or Swift code. - Get perfect color accuracy every time with color profiles from your Sketch file being applied automatically. - Create Dark Mode ready assets directly in Sketch by simply naming the color with a Light and Dark prefix. - Supports colors, layer styles and layer fills from your document or library. Feel free to ask me any questions!
