Sketch Dark Mode Plugin

Eduardo Gómez
Maker
I made this plugin because I needed to create a dark mode version for my designs but I couldn't find a good plugin for that, the ones I found are hard to use or simply don't work. The main features of this plugin are the following: 🌗 Create a dark mode version of any document with ease 💾 Save your dark mode color presets for every document 💻 The color presets are saved across your computers ⚡️ Crazy fast 🙌🏼 Easy to use 🚸 Symbols and shared styles support 🎨 Enter colors by typing the values or by using the native color picker 😉 Dark mode support Hope you like it!
